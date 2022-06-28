Tech22 Tour a gateway into tech careers

Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 - 09:17

New Zealand’s Tech22 Tour in Auckland tomorrow and Thursday should become a gateway for students to get into tech careers, NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says.

The tour aims to spark inspiration for year 11 to 13 âkonga (students), he says.

"It is great to see the tech sector working together to help inspire students into tech career paths.

"There is nothing like actually visiting some of these big name tech firms and meeting real people to discover how varied and exciting jobs in tech can be.

"This collaboration between NZTech, the Ministry of Education and Tâtaki Auckland Unlimited is just the tip of the iceberg. We’d love to see tech firms right across New Zealand inviting their local schools to visit and help students connect with an incredibly bright future.

"There is so much variety in tech carers, from game development and visual effects to global tech platforms, local software developers, high tech engineering and even electric vehicles.

"There is also a huge variety of jobs and it’s not just about coding either, with jobs like animators, community managers and security specialists.

"Pretty much if students can dream it, they can be it, in Aotearoa’s rapidly growing tech sector."

The Tour at the Wynyard Quarter innovation precinct showcases tech innovation and creativity, providing an opportunity for school leavers to join the fastest growing and highest paid sector in Aotearoa.

Some of the companies who are involved in the Tech22 Tour include 3BagsFull, Amazon Web Services, Datacom, Geo AR Games, Holmes Engineering Group, Kiwa Digital, She#, Media Design School, Microsoft New Zealand, Tesla and Wçtâ FX.