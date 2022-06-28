Councillors to consider preferred package to respond to Gorge Road Natural Hazards

Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 - 11:23

Queenstown Lakes District Councillors will be asked to endorse a preferred package to respond to elevated levels of risk from debris flow and rockfall hazards on the Reavers Lane and Brewery Creek alluvial fans in Queenstown, at its meeting on Thursday 30 June.

QLDC General Manager Planning and Development, Tony Avery said endorsement of the package is being sought before embarking on a further work programme, given the resource implications of that work, and future Council consideration would be required before the implementation of any response package.

The preferred response package incorporates feedback from community consultation, advice from Council’s technical experts, as well as national, regional, and district level policy direction.

"The package recommends a mix of measures to manage risk, including the construction of engineering structures to reduce rockfall risk, the introduction of land use rules, and moving people and property away from harm’s way in areas where the potential for debris flow could create significant risk to life and property," said Mr Avery.

"Endorsement by Councillors will result in further work to address engineering, legal, financial and funding matters, and to determine how the package would be applied across Brewery Creek and Reavers Lane."

Risk mitigation measures would include rockfall fences and mesh constructed across the upper areas of both Reavers Lane and Brewery Creek to contain or deflect rockfall, lowering rockfall risk to a tolerable level.

Land use planning rules would be considered to control future development in areas where risk from debris flow is tolerable, and the package also allows for the possible intensification of low-risk areas.

Different options available to implement risk reduction as well as their financial costs and social impacts would be required as part of the next steps to develop the package and reduce risk to people and property in areas with significant risk of debris flow.

"Importantly, we’ll continue talking to the community in these areas as the preferred response package takes shape," said Mr Avery.

Mr Avery encouraged all potentially affected landowners, occupiers, and businesses in the Brewery Creek and Reavers Lane areas to read through the preferred response package.

"We acknowledge that some of the actions recommended might feel unsettling for some living here and we’ve worked very hard to factor in all the feedback received so far. Please take the time to read and understand the mix of risk management responses proposed and feel free to ask us any questions you have via our Let’s Talk page," he said.

The Gorge Road Natural Hazards Review preferred response package can be found on QLDC’s Let’s Talk website at https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/brewery-creek-and-reavers-lane-natural-hazard-review.