Teaming up for a healthy Porirua Harbour

Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 - 11:49

An exciting new project that aims to restore the health of Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour is having its first public planting event on 9 July, and everyone is invited to join in.

The community planting day is part of the Streamside Planting Programme - a transformational project to improve the water quality of Porirua City’s streams and waterways, and keep sediment and pollution out of the harbour.

The programme was launched in April by Porirua City Council, in partnership with NgÄti Toa and Sustainable Coastlines. Over 20 years it aims to plant more than 6 million plants on the banks of the 588km of streams that run into the harbour.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker said this was an exciting step forward for a harbour that was treasured by the people of Porirua, and a team effort would be key to the project’s success.

"Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour is a taonga, of great significance to NgÄti Toa and our city. Our people, young and old, have told us they want a healthy harbour - that’s why it is a strategic priority for the Council and an aspiration for us all.

"This is truly a community project and if we all work together, the future will be much brighter for our harbour."

Central Government has committed $3 million to the project over five years, as part of its Jobs for Nature programme. Council will invest $4.8m and Sustainable Coastlines are also financial contributors.

Dan Downing from Sustainable Coastlines said research shows people are more concerned than ever about the health of the environment, so events like this give communities the chance to be part of the solution.

"People protect what they love, which is why our purpose at Sustainable Coastlines is to connect people to nature and inspire change," he said.

Plants, tools, training and kai are all provided.

Details: Saturday 9 July, 9.30am to 2pm, Waitangirua Stockards, Belmont Regional Park.

For more info or to register for the event, visit: poriruacity.govt.nz/streamside-planting