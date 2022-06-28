Improved infrastructure coming to Hamilton Gardens

Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 - 11:59

A government grant from the Tourism Infrastructure Fund will see Hamilton City Council and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) partner on almost $1.5 million of infrastructure improvements at Hamilton Gardens.

The $749,549 of MBIE funding, alongside an equal investment by Council, will provide new security cameras, a public address system, data and Wi-Fi, power, safety lighting and automated bollards in the Hamilton Gardens’ new entry precinct.

Mayor Paula Southgate welcomed the government funding, saying it was an endorsement of the Gardens’ "pulling power".

"We appreciate government investment into our city," she said. "It will enable us to create a better and safer visitor experience. This is recognition that we need to invest in infrastructure if we are to provide world-class experiences, but that Hamilton ratepayers cannot be expected to foot the whole bill."

The Hamilton Gardens Entry Precinct project is scheduled to begin in autumn of 2023 and will also include a new Visitor Centre and improvements to the Hamilton Gardens Café. Council’s share to match the MBIE investment will come from existing budgets.

Council received $220,000 in a previous round of the Tourism Infrastructure Fund to provide additional toilet facilities at Hamilton Gardens.