Decades of dedication honoured at a special Gisborne ceremony

Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 - 12:47

Two long-standing contributors to our community were honoured for their decades of service last week.

Penny Shaw was recognised for her 30 years of service to TairÄwhiti Civil Defence - all in a voluntary capacity. And David Scott was acknowledged for being the TairÄwhiti Rural Support Trust Coordinator for the past 20 years.

Ms Shaw began her role as Deputy Group Welfare Manager In 1988, the year of Cyclone Bola. In 2013 she advanced to Group Welfare Manager, the role from which she has now retired.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz said Ms Shaw’s milestone of three decades was reached in 2020, however due to the COVID disruptions the ceremony could only take place now.

"Thank you for your service, Penny.

"Between 1988 and 2020 you have been involved in all the emergency events providing welfare support and response to people affected by natural disasters.

"As chair of the Welfare Coordination Group you’ve brought together all the providers in TairÄwhiti to ensure readiness for an event, and response once the events are underway.

"You have also contributed to the development of the welfare plans for TairÄwhiti Civil Defence."

Ms Stoltz said Ms Shaw had been dedicated to, and passionate about, her role in welfare and the relationships she had built were invaluable during events.

"We are also thanking David Scott today for his contribution in the Civil Defence space.

"Thank you for your service to our community David."

As coordinator of the Rural Support Trust for 20 years, Mr Scott assisted people and families in the rural community who experience adverse events.

"In that capacity, Mr Scott has worked closely with TairÄwhiti Civil Defence to inform recovery planning for farmers and rural communities impacted by natural disasters such as floods and droughts. He has also advocated with other agencies to obtain the support needed to assist the rural community to recover from such events," said Mayor Stoltz.

David was also a Councillor for 23 years under both the Gisborne City Council and the new council after amalgamation, and Deputy Mayor from 1989-2002. He chaired the Civil Defence Committees from 1983 until 2002 as well as serving as Civil Defence Media Liaison Officer for most of those years, including during the historic Cyclone Bola in March 1988.

Ms Shaw was presented with a Mayoral Certificate, a platter, a NEMA Certificate and a gift.

Mr Scott received a Mayoral Certificate and a platter.

THANK YOU: A special ceremony last week marked decades of service from Penny Shaw and David Scott. From left are retired Civil Defence group welfare manager Penny Shaw, Mayor Rehette Stoltz, retired Rural Support Trust coordinator David Scott and current Civil Defence manager Ben Green.