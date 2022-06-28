Annual Plan highlights big year ahead - Gisborne District Council

Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 - 12:48

Gisborne District Council’s Annual Plan adopted last week shows what a huge year TairÄwhiti has ahead.

Even though adverse weather events, a pandemic, and other external challenges like inflation and supply chain issues made the last financial year a tough one, there’s plenty to look forward to.

Chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann says despite costs continuing to rise Council will hold rates at 6.5 percent for the next financial year, which runs from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023.

"The focus of this year’s annual plan is to navigate the changing legislative environment, build on our treaty relationships and partnerships, effectively deliver our major capital investment projects and support the kaitiaki of our rohe to ensure our natural resources are managed sustainably through effective planning."

Several major projects will be delivered this financial year on budget and on time including Kiwa Pools and the Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade. Other projects are underway to restore the mauri and the ora back into our waterways, and the townships of Te Araroa, Wharekahika, Tikitiki, Rangitukia, Ruatoria and Tiniroto will also get an upgrade.

A 5.6km cycle and walkway will start in Uawa and delivery of the Waipaoa River Flood Control Scheme will continue to be accelerated.

"While we are committed to delivering these important pieces of work, it is critical that we do so in a way that is affordable," says Ms Thatcher Swann.

"We remain within our debt limit of less than 130 percent of revenue to ensure the investments we make now can be sustained for the future generation."

This year, Council’s capital investment programme is $99.2m, an increase from last year’s Long Term Plan of around $19m with a full breakdown available on our website.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz says the present external challenges mean it’s important to be smart around how Council does the mahi.

"One way of doing this is looking at our capital investment programme over a rolling three-year period. This allows us to better absorb and prioritise around the big external challenges like COVID-19 and increasing adverse weather events."

This year’s annual plan outlines Council’s continued commitment to deliver on the aims of the 2021-2031 Long Term Plan (LTP) - established in consultation with the people of TairÄwhiti.

Mayor Stoltz says the focus is to provide quality, resilient infrastructure and services that support our community’s wellbeing while striving to support the kaitiaki of our rohe.

"I also acknowledged it’s been a tough time for everyone.

"There were challenges that were not expected like Civil Defence events that majorly impacted our region.

"On top of health issues with Covid-19, there were other factors like inflation and supply chain issues that all affect how we do business. The most significant long-term issue Council faces is climate change," says Mayor Stoltz.

"We recognise the need for us all to prepare but there is a lot to look forward to this year, and our Annual Plan tells the story of how Council is going to do it."

To read the full 2022-2023 Annual Plan visit our website.