Taranaki's State of Environment: Big challenges ahead

Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 - 13:14

Taranaki can be proud of many aspects of its environment however significant challenges lie ahead, according to a new report.

Taranaki Regional Council today released Our Place: Taranaki’s State of Environment 2022. The report compiles data collected by the Council and others to assess the current health of Taranaki’s climate, air, land and water.

It also looks at the work the Council is doing in each area, where we are heading as a region and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead when it comes to protecting and restoring our natural environment.

Council Director Environment Quality Abby Matthews says the Council has an extensive and long-running environmental monitoring programme. The State of Environment report aims to present those results - and other relevant science - in a way that is meaningful, engaging and informative for the everyday person.

"The state of our environment has a very real impact on all our lives. Are our rivers safe to swim in and if not - why not? What will climate change mean for you or your business? Are our efforts to tackle possums and rats having an impact?

"As a community, we’ve invested in science and monitoring to help us understand the environment around us and how we can best manage our impact on it. It is important that this information is accessible to everyone."

At a national level, significant changes are happening in environmental policy and legislation. The report considers what these may mean for Taranaki, particularly in the area of freshwater management. It also covers the evolving role of mÄtauranga MÄori, iwi and hapÅ« in decision-making.

Ms Matthews says the report contains a mix of good and not so good news.

"Aspects of our environment are in good condition, with excellent progress in recent years. But, as is the case across the country, there are also areas where we have a lot more work to do.

"We hope this report will prompt a wider discussion about the best way forward, and how we can leave Taranaki in a better state for future generations."

The Resource Management Act 1991 requires regional councils to monitor the state of the environment. This is the Council’s fifth State of Environment report since 1996 and follows the most recent one in 2015.

- Our Place: Taranaki’s State of Environment 2022 can be downloaded at www.trc.govt.nz/state-of-the-environment-report-2022/ and will soon be available in libraries across the region. To request a free hard copy contact the Council on 0800 736 222 or email media@trc.govt.nz.