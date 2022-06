Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 - 13:40

Police focus in recent years to recruit more wāhine Māori is bearing fruit with Thursday’s graduation of Wing 355 having one of the highest proportions ever of both Māori and wāhine Māori recruits in a wing.

Of the Wing’s graduates, 23 are wāhine Māori.

Just five years ago Police’s entire annual intake of wāhine Māori was 22, now we’ve surpassed that in one wing.

The 23 wāhine toa bring a huge variety of life experiences, which will benefit the communities they will work in across Aotearoa.

This Wing 355 milestone has come about as part of Police’s ongoing effort to diversify its workforce to demonstrate commitment to Māori and the Treaty, and to best connect with our communities to prevent crime and harm.

The Wing 355 graduation comes only weeks after Police launched its Puhikura video documentary campaign to attract more wāhine Māori to join Police.

The campaign includes a nationwide series of community events for wāhine considering joining Police and their whānau hosted by Police Recruitment staff, serving wāhine Māori officers and Māori Responsiveness Managers and Iwi Liaison Officers.