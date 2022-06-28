Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 - 13:40

Police focus in recent years to recruit more wÄhine MÄori is bearing fruit with Thursday’s graduation of Wing 355 having one of the highest proportions ever of both MÄori and wÄhine MÄori recruits in a wing.

Of the Wing’s graduates, 23 are wÄhine MÄori.

Just five years ago Police’s entire annual intake of wÄhine MÄori was 22, now we’ve surpassed that in one wing.

The 23 wÄhine toa bring a huge variety of life experiences, which will benefit the communities they will work in across Aotearoa.

This Wing 355 milestone has come about as part of Police’s ongoing effort to diversify its workforce to demonstrate commitment to MÄori and the Treaty, and to best connect with our communities to prevent crime and harm.

The Wing 355 graduation comes only weeks after Police launched its Puhikura video documentary campaign to attract more wÄhine MÄori to join Police.

The campaign includes a nationwide series of community events for wÄhine considering joining Police and their whÄnau hosted by Police Recruitment staff, serving wÄhine MÄori officers and MÄori Responsiveness Managers and Iwi Liaison Officers.