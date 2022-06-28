Northland Regional Council Annual Plan adopted

Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 - 14:24

The increased cost of a new council maritime vessel and moves to boost and improve theWhangÄrei CityLink public transport service are among key proposals to be funded via theNorthland Regional Council’s 2022/23 Annual Plan.

Chair Penny Smart says a month-long consultation on the plan ran until Friday 29 April. Thecouncil had deliberated on the proposed changes and public feedback was received on 24May.

The Annual Plan - which was formally adopted by council today (subs: 28 June) - identifiesfunding variations for council activities planned in its Long Term Plan 2021-31, highlightingthe impact on council’s budget and regional rates.

The Annual Plan adds an extra $1.7 million in capital expenditure to replace council’smaritime vessel ‘Waikare’, to be funded by lending from the Local Government FundingAgency and repaid from the council services rate over 15 years.

The plan also adds approximately $188,000 of additional operational expenditure to increaseand improve the WhangÄrei CityLink public transport service.

"The proposed changes increase the total region-wide rate take in 2022/23 from the 13.79%approved in the LTP 2021-31, to 13.89% (0.1% difference)."

Chair Smart says the WhangÄrei Transport rate increases by an extra $4.80 (approximately)per WhangÄrei ratepayer, for a year-on-year average increase of just over approximately$65 for WhangÄrei ratepayers.

"For Kaipara and Far North ratepayers, the 2022/23 annual average increase remains at $48per rating unit."

More detailed information about the Annual Plan is available via nrc.govt.nz/annualplan2022