'Secondary teachers welcome NCEA timeline changes'

Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 - 14:52

Changes announced today to the National Certificate of Educational Achievement (NCEA) are sensible and will be better for students in the long term, says Melanie Webber, PPTA Te Wehengarua President.

"Introducing new standards for literacy and numeracy in 2024, the same time as full implementation of the new Level 1 NCEA, makes great sense. We have advocated strongly for the timeline to be changed to enable that to happen. We are pleased Associate Education Minister Tinetti has agreed to the change.

"Secondary teachers support the new standards. They are a significant step towards ensuring rangatahi leave school equipped with basic literacy and numeracy skills. But they must be tested and evaluted adequately so they work. The new timeline is a great help in that regard."

"The new timeline will mean that more piloting of the new standards can be done next year so teachers will be more familiar with them and what is expected."

"Far from the return to normal that we had hoped for, this year has been another one of huge disruption for ākonga and kaiako."

This change will benefit ākonga as there will be more time to test the new requirements and ensure they are right, before they are implemented in all schools."