Launching Senior Dog Club: Providing love for older dogs

Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 - 16:37

Ever thought about sponsoring, rehoming or adopting a senior dog? The recent launch of the Senior Dog Club intends to fill that gap - for dogs across New Zealand that find it a bit harder to find their forever homes later in life. The Senior Dog Club is developed as a branch of animal care and rehoming service, Dear Humans. Founder Kim said "The business will help owners who can no longer look after their dogs, finding new owners who can look after their dogs with love and care." Offering the chance for interested dog lovers to either home an older dog themselves or sponsor an older dog to be provided and cared for.

Current dog ownership in New Zealand is soaring with a recent NZCAT Research Study showing, "34% of New Zealand households have at least one dog and 78% the survey respondents consider their dog to be a member of the family." Additionally a 25% increase in dog ownership in 2020, showed more households were seeking dogs as their companion of choice in the pandemic. For older or pre-loved dogs, animal centres internationally have resorted to creative social methods to gain interest in these dogs, such as a "Senior Blow Out Sale" at a Rhode Island Pet Centre.

With the launch of Senior Dog Club Kim is on a mission to educate the NZ community about the importance of care and love for these older dogs. Normalising and encouraging adopting once-loved pets. As a qualified vet-nurse, Kim realised there was a huge lack of knowledge when it came to humans owning animals. Dear Humans was created to educate and support dog owners and Senior Dog Club offers that support for when "you (and they) get older and can no longer look after them." A Senior Dog parent through Dear Humans testified, "It is so rewarding taking on an older animal knowing they are usually overlooked. Giving them another chance at having a family" Through the launch of Senior Dog Club Kim hopes future dog owners will feel the same reward and experience.

Senior Dog Club is a boutique rehoming service for senior dogs or those looking to rehome a beloved-pet - offering resources and a network to support dog owners who own senior dogs. For more information visit, https://dearhumans.co.nz/home/senior-dog-club/