Diana Rodgers talks about nutrition, sustainability, and food policy issues

Diana Rodgers is a "real food" Dietitian Nutritionist, author and podcast host, she is joining us in New Zealand this July At PINZ Today Diana talks to us about nutrition, sustainability, the huge benefits of eating meat and food policy issues. She also speaks to Sacred Cow, her documentry exploring the important role of animals in our food system.
https://fed-talks.simplecast.com/episodes/diana-rodgers-eat-the-meat
