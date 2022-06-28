Mayor Boult delighted to see international cricket return to Queenstown - QLDC

Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 - 17:32

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult said he is delighted to see the return of international cricket to Queenstown next season.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed today that two T20 matches will be played at Queenstown Events Centre’s John Davies Oval. The White Ferns will play Bangladesh on Wednesday 7 December and the Black Caps will play Sri Lanka on Saturday 8 April during the long Easter weekend. Both games begin at 2.00pm.

"These two international matches will be great for the district’s cricket lovers and will also go some way to help local businesses and tourism operators continue their recovery from a difficult couple of years."

"Cricket is fantastic to watch at John Davies Oval which, set against the stunning backdrop of the Remarkables, might just be the most beautiful ground in the world. There’s no better way to show hardened cricket fans and anyone wanting to come along to watch their first live game what our district has to offer. We look forward to welcoming the teams and their supporters, along with everyone else visiting the district this summer and Easter," he said.

Tickets for both matches are on sale now at https://tickets.nzc.nz.