Transformational LGWM decision for Wellington, says Mayor

Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 - 09:46

Mayor Andy Foster says today’s Let’s Get Wellington Moving [LGWM] and Mass Rapid Transit announcement by Transport Minister Michael Wood and Infrastructure Minister Grant Robertson is transformational for the city.

"This is a massive day for Wellington. It clearly signals the Government’s position on its preferred option and shows that it’s committed to the future of Wellington."

The preferred option includes MRT to the south coast, a new tunnel through Mt Victoria, and sorting out traffic around the Basin Reserve.

Mayor Foster says while the two councils involved have yet to make their decisions, he is pleased to see key components and flexibility in the Government’s plans.

"Committing to a second tunnel and a clear plan for sorting out transport around the Basin Reserve are important, long-awaited stakes in the ground.

"Important too is signalling of further detailed investigations into urban development assumptions along the confirmed MRT route. Whether the ultimate choice is bus or rail-based will depend on the levels of urban development expected along the corridor.

"Because transport and urban development are so inextricably linked, we are working together on active delivery of urban intensification along the MRT corridor."

Mayor Foster says today’s decision follows a huge amount of work undertaken by LGWM partners - Wellington City Council, Waka Kotahi and Greater Wellington Regional Council while working very closely with the Minister of Transport.

"The three entities have worked collaboratively to land on something that will serve the city well for decades to come."

Wellington City Council and Wellington Regional Council both vote on the plan on 6 July.