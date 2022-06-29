Aucklanders overwhelmingly support fare free public transport - First Union

Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 - 13:27

New polling out this morning confirms that Aucklanders overwhelmingly support fare free public transport. These results follow the release of a report jointly co-commissioned by FIRST Union and the NZ Public Service Association Te Kauae Kaimahi, making the case for fare free public transport.

"Working class communities in Tamaki Makaurau are doing it tough, as rising costs follow on from a brutal pandemic period. Fare free public transport will reduce costs for many families, putting climate action within reach," said Louisa Jones, FIRST Union Assistant General Secretary.

"Universal free public services are a great way to alleviate financial pressure on low income families without creating further inflationary impacts. Fare free public transport is an ideal pandemic recovery policy at this point in time."

"Bus drivers are proud to be able to do their part to help our communities get by, but low wages and poor working conditions are impacting driver recruitment and retention."

"Implementing fare free public transport will have to be accompanied by real improvements in bus driver remuneration and working conditions."

The poll of 772 Aucklanders, commissioned by mayoral candidate Efeso Collins and conducted throughout June by Talbot Mills, showed 73% of people support making public transport permanently free. Just 7% of those surveyed opposed making public transport permanently free, with 17% neutral and 4% unsure.

The poll also revealed strong support for fares-free public transport across the political spectrum, with a majority of National and ACT voters (63%) supporting fares-free public transport. 78% of respondents living in central Auckland favoured fares-free public transport.