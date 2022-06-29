Otago Polytechnic electrical student through to final of Apprentice Challenge

Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 - 15:35

An Otago Polytechnic electrical student has won the Dunedin round of the Master Electricians Apprentice Challenge.

Kent Marshall, who is an apprentice with Switchbuild, won the "Industrial" category of the Dunedin event, held at the Otago University Union last week, and has qualified for the national finals in Wellington in October.

"I’m a bit nervous about the final," Kent says. "But I feel I have a responsibility to both Switchbuild and Otago Polytechnic to do my best.

"They have both been really supportive of me and really helped me start my career."

Kent graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering Technology (Electrical Engineering) at the end of 2021 and was successful in gaining employment with Switchbuild through Otago Polytechnic’s industry connections.

Kent is now completing a managed apprenticeship through Otago Polytechnic and is hoping to qualify and gain electrical registration by early 2024. Kent has also worked for Otago Polytechnic as a technician over the summer holidays.

Otago Polytechnic learners dominated the Industrial section of the Dunedin event, with Raymond Stevenson finishing section and Sam Pitchers taking third place.

"This is fantastic news", says Dr Megan Gibbons, Chief Executive Otago Polytechnic. "It shows once again how our teaching is closely aligned to relevant industry skills."

Staff from the Otago Polytechnic’s Electrical programme attended the event to support half a dozen of its electrical learners, taking the opportunity to network with local electrical industry representatives.