Second phase of speed limit changes comes into effect - Auckland Transport

Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 - 18:20

Auckland Transport (AT) continues to make our roads safer - as the second phase of speed limit changes for TÄmaki Makaurau / Auckland comes into effect between tomorrow 30 June 2022 and 28 July 2022.

These changes follow positive results from the first safe speeds phase in 2020. Where speeds were changed on 30 June 2020, we saw a 47 per cent reduction in deaths (on the roads with changes) and more than a 15 per cent reduction in serious injuries (on the roads with changes)-.

The speed limit changes on over 800 roads in Auckland are part of AT’s safe speeds programme - to reduce the number of people getting seriously injured or killed on our roads.

Two out of every three serious injuries on Auckland’s roads are happening to people outside vehicles. In phase two, 57 Auckland schools will have a 30km/h safe speed on surrounding streets. These changes will make it safer for children walking or cycling to and from school; and for families moving around their community outside school hours and over the weekend.

AT’s Executive General Manager of Safety, Stacey van der Putten, says it’s vital that we continue to make the roads safe for all road users and reduce death and trauma on Auckland’s roads.

"New Zealand’s road death statistics place us near the bottom when compared to other countries. The research shows that more than 70 per cent of fatal crashes in Auckland involve speeding."

"It’s really simple - the higher the speed, the more likely it is that you’ll die or be seriously injured in a crash. We have irrefutable international evidence that safe speeds saves lives."

"I encourage all Aucklanders to put human life and safety above all else, including getting somewhere quicker - which most of the time is only a matter of seconds."

The phase two speed limit changes were publicly consulted on from September to November 2021.

Speed change date

Corresponding local board areas

30 June 2022 - rural roads

Franklin, Howick, MÄngere-ÅtÄhuhu, Manurewa, Åtara-Papatoetoe, Papakura.

14 July 2022 - urban roads

21 July 2022

Albert-Eden, Maungakiekie-TÄmaki, ÅrÄkei, PuketÄpapa, WaitematÄ.

28 July 2022

Devonport-Takapuna, Henderson-Massey, Hibiscus and Bays, KaipÄtiki, Rodney, Upper Harbour, WaitÄkere Ranges, Whau.

See a list of the changes: Full list of speed limits - Phase 2 (at.govt.nz)

See more: Safe speeds programme (at.govt.nz)

- Annual figures for the period 30 June 2020 to 31 December 2021, when compared to the prior five-year comparison period.