Council Adopts 2022/2023 Annual Plan - Grey District Council

Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 - 18:36

At today’s extraordinary meeting, Council adopted its Annual Plan and Annual Rates for the 2022-23 year.

Council chose not to consult on the 2022-23 Annual Plan as there is no significant departure from the activities outlined and consulted on in last year’s Long-Term Plan (LTP). "We will be continuing with the projects and services as outlined in our LTP.

An average overall rates increase has been confirmed at 5.96 % after considering inflationary and interest rate pressures. This increase is still below the CPI for the year and is the lowest on the coast.

"With the role-out of the kerbside rubbish collection service to more of the district some ratepayers will experience an increase higher than the average, however, this is an increase in the level of service provided to residents and will assist in reducing the amount of waste going to landfill." Mayor Gibson said

With the uncertainty as to the impact Central Government reforms will have on the District, your Council is committed to navigating through these changes and will focus on achieving planned projects.

Amongst other things:

- Extension of kerbside recycling.

- Barrier projects around Nelson Creek Road, Arnold Valley Road, and Taylorville Road. Roading improvements at Lake Brunner and the Mackey Street Roundabout.

- Stormwater, UV Replacement Greymouth.

- Completing the new water reservoirs.

- Continue to work on sewer/stormwater separation compliance.

Mayor Gibson added, "We are aware that any rate increase is not ideal, and Council has worked hard to ensure we kept to the plan and not added any additional rates burden onto our ratepayers."

"We acknowledge that some ratepayers will find their rates have increased quite dramatically partly because of the new independent Quotable Valuations property revaluations whilst some have not. Some of these rate increases are higher than the average, but it does reflect the regional property values which see values on the coast trending upwards. I guess it shows that the coast is considered a thriving and popular place to live, which can only be positive for everyone in the long run," Mayor Gibson said.

Anyone who is having trouble paying their rates is very welcome to reach out to Council. We can discuss payment options to make things more manageable and other assistance that may be available. We want to help everyone to stay on top of their rates.