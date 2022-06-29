Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

One Lotto player wins $1 million

Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 - 22:25

Eight lucky Lotto players will be celebrating tonight after each winning $21,677 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store / Location

MyLotto / Auckland

Matata Superfoods / Whakatane

Mainly Magazines and Lotto / New Plymouth

Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy / Hastings

MyLotto / Whanganui

Coastlands Lotto / Paraparaumu

Wigram New World / Christchurch

Tuatapere Four Square / Southland

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

