One Lotto player wins $1 million

Eight lucky Lotto players will be celebrating tonight after each winning $21,677 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
Store / Location
MyLotto / Auckland
Matata Superfoods / Whakatane
Mainly Magazines and Lotto / New Plymouth
Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy / Hastings
MyLotto / Whanganui
Coastlands Lotto / Paraparaumu
Wigram New World / Christchurch
Tuatapere Four Square / Southland
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.
With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.
