Eight Lotto players win Second Division

Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 - 22:25

It will be a night to remember for one lucky Lotto player from Whangarei after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Meadow Park Store in Whangarei.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike has also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the store above should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.