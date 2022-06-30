NZCTU welcomes plan to make work better for Kiwi women

|
The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions has welcomed the launch of the Te Mahere Whai Mahi WÄhine: Women's Employment Action Plan today.
For too long, women have been disadvantaged in the world of work. While many improvements have been made over the years, there is still more to do. The plan is comprehensive, aspirational and has clear outcomes.
NZCTU Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges said "We welcome this plan’s commitment to improving women’s experience of work and the focus on those facing intersections disadvantages, particularly wÄhine MÄori, Pacific women, young and older women, disabled women, women who are former refugees and recent migrants, and women in the LGBTQIA+ community.
"We are particularly pleased by the commitment in WEAP to improving pay transparency, implementing fair pay agreements, eliminating gender and ethnic pay gaps, and ensuring more inclusive access to training opportunities."
The CTU looks forward to engaging further on the implementation of this plan.
