Kapiti Coast wipes up with funding for four new toilet and amenity projects

Thursday, 30 June, 2022 - 12:41

KÄpiti Coast District Council is feeling flush after securing funding totaling $535,000 for four toilet and amenity projects through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Tourism Infrastructure Fund (TIF).

The TIF supports local government to address tourism infrastructure needs, and, given the growing interest from visitors in exploring the district’s impressive network of trails for cycling and walking, the funds are a welcome relief, says Mark Ward, Economic Development Manager for Council.

"We have been awarded funding to develop three new toilets, drinking water and automated External Defibrillator amenities strategically positioned at the intersection of the Waikanae River Trail and the KÄpiti Coast Cycle Route, Chrystall’s Bend on the north bank of the Åtaki River, and Hemi Matenga Reserve in Waikanae at the Tui Road entrance," says Mr Ward.

"We have also secured $200,000 towards the Paraparaumu Transport Hub which will include improved toilets and amenities. The Transport Hub features a new fully accessible public plaza and will improve our growing community's public transport experience and connections to our retail area."

This is the first time the Council has been awarded funding through the TIF which is a vote of confidence in KÄpiti Coast’s growing appeal as a visitor destination.

"We’ve been undertaking a lot of work to define and position the KÄpiti Coast’s unique selling points through our Destination Management Plan to grow the value of our visitor economy. Through that process it was clear one of the standout experiences for visitors consistently involves our natural environment and outdoor activities such as cycling, walking and horse-riding," says Mr Ward.

"If we want to continue to leverage our trails to attract visitors, we need quality infrastructure to facilitate a quality experience. We’re delighted to receive this funding because it will enable us to do that."

It’s not just visitors that will benefit from the new amenities - the cycle trails are a hit with locals. Letters of endorsement from 12 community groups were received to support the funding application.

This funding will better protect the environment, too. That’s because all three sites earmarked for facilities are sensitive environments with no existing toilets in the immediate vicinity of any of the locations for trail users who get caught short.

Each facility will have a water bottle/doggy bowl filling station to reduce the need for single-use plastics and an AED (defibrillator) for emergencies.

Construction of the Paraparaumu Transport Hub is set to begin in August 2022 and dates for the delivery of the other three projects, which will be managed by Council’s Property Unit, will be announced to due course. A condition of the funding is that the projects must be completed within 18 months.

Council will receive a total of $535,000 over the following projects:

$132,000 for installation of toilet and amenities at Waikanae River/KÄpiti Coast Cycle Route Pathway, $134,250 for installation of toilets and amenities at Chrystall’s Bend Åtaki River, $68,750 for installation of toilets, amenities and a bike rack at Hemi Matenga Reserve,

$200,000 towards the Paraparaumu Transport Hub.