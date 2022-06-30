Fine weekend weather for most - MetService

Thursday, 30 June, 2022 - 12:50

A low pressure system, currently ,to the northeast of the North Island, is expected to move away eastwards at the end of this week. Meanwhile, a front travels up the South Island before gradually fizzling out over the North Island. A ridge of high pressure over the Tasman Sea spreads over Aotearoa during the weekend, with MetService forecasting fine weather for most.

MetService has issued Severe Weather Watches for strong northwesterly winds on Thursday, covering the Canterbury High Country, inland parts of Dunedin and Otago, Clutha, and Southland. These Watches are relatively short-lived, each lasting around five or six hours.

Road Snowfall Warnings have also been issued for some South Island passes on Thursday. MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker explains, "As a cold front travels up the South Island on Thursday, snow is forecast to briefly affect higher level roads. In the south, up to 4cm of snow is expected above 700 metres, with lesser amounts to 500 metres, and further north Arthur’s and Porters Pass may see a centimetre of snow settling on the road near the summit."

As we near the weekend, the weather is expected to improve for most of Aotearoa. The south and west of the South Island will see a few showers, and a rain band hovers over Northland, but the rest of the country should have relatively clear skies and light winds, with typical temperatures for the time of year.

For those attending the All Blacks vs Ireland game at Eden Park on Saturday, Bakker notes "At the moment, it’s not clear cut how far south the rain band over Northland extends, so it’s possible Auckland may also be affected. Check the forecast before you head out in case you need to pack the raincoats."

The fine weather for most is set to continue into next week, as the high pressure system moves slowly over the North Island.