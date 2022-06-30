No more fines for Kaipara Library users - Kaipara District Council

Thursday, 30 June, 2022 - 13:28

Kaipara Libraries will no longer charge fines on overdue items. Library Manager, Lisa Salter says the move will remove barriers to access for many library users, including low income families, improving equity and encouraging people to borrow more books. Charges on DVD rentals have also been removed.

"We’re so proud to be joining the many, many other libraries across Aotearoa going fines free. We’ve seen research that shows removing fines actually increases library membership, resulting in better literacy. That’s music to a librarian’s ears! Kaipara libraries are for everyone."

There are currently five libraries in the Kaipara District: Dargaville Library, the only library service run by paid staff, and four community libraries at Paparoa, Kaiwaka, Maungaturoto, and Mangawhai, all run by volunteers. A ten year library strategy was adopted by Council recently, paving the way forward for a modern library service in the Kaipara.

Lisa does ask library users to consider the person next in line for that fresh off-the-press bestseller.

"There are no more penalties for taking a little longer to bring items back. But if you lose or damage a book you have borrowed or for whatever reason you decide not to return one, you will still need to pay a replacement cost."

The decision to remove the library charges was made by Elected Members when new Fees and Charges for 2022-2023 were adopted at the May Council Meeting.

You can read the full Fees and Charges document at www.kaipara.govt.nz/fees