Acting Chief Executive Ministry for Disabled People appointed

Thursday, 30 June, 2022 - 15:00

Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Ms Geraldine Woods to the position of Acting Chief Executive, Ministry for Disabled People.

The Ministry for Disabled People is a new departmental agency, to be established on 1 July 2022, hosted by the Ministry of Social Development. The new Ministry represents a significant shift in how government works with and for disabled people and tāngata whaikaha Māori. Its responsibilities will extend beyond government-funded services and support, with a focus on influencing opportunities for disabled people to achieve their own outcomes and aspirations.

The role of the Chief Executive of the Ministry is to provide strategic leadership to the agency and across the system to achieve better outcomes for disabled people in New Zealand.

After running an independent, robust recruitment process for the permanent role there is a delay in finalising the appointment due to the personal circumstances of the preferred candidate, who is a disabled person.

"While it is unfortunate there is a delay, I am very pleased Ms Woods has agreed to step into the acting role," Ms Quilter said.

"Ms Woods is well-known to many in our disabled communities and is a respected Public Service leader with experience in the delivery of services for disabled people."

Ms Woods is currently Co-Chair of the Ministry for Disabled People Establishment Governance Group.

She will remain in the acting role until a permanent appointment is made.