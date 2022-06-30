Council's unanimous message is loud and clear - get on with it already

Thursday, 30 June, 2022 - 16:31

Council has unanimously endorsed the Detailed Business Case prepared for Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency for the Åtaki to North Levin/Taitoko (Å2NL) project. The endorsement is a necessary step in the process, ahead of a joint minister workshop in July and a subsequent cabinet decision in August.

Strongly advocating for an outcome that considers local impact and looks to mitigate key project risks, the Business Case details how the project aligns with government’s strategic direction and describes the benefits and costs of the project.

Council’s commitment to working alongside Waka Kotahi and Iwi partners to implement the Å2NL project aligns with and supports the vision for the Horowhenua community, with the Horowhenua Blueprint 2040, Growth Strategy and District Plan changes dependent on what will be the most transformational infrastructure project in Horowhenua’s history.

Locals will agree that it is not necessarily the connectivity and opportunity to serve the Greater Wellington Region that is most crucial to this project, but the safety of our community and road users that is of the utmost importance.

While State Highway 1 is the only North-South route between Åtaki and Levin, it remains a High-Risk Rural Road, achieving a KiwiRAP Star Rating of just 2 out of 5. A staggering 72 people have died or suffered serious injuries on State Highways within our district in the past five-year period to 2021. With the District’s population alone forecast to increase by 25,500 by the year 2040, this already abysmal safety record will deteriorate even further.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says "The Å2NL project will deliver a multitude of benefits for our community, including addressing a dangerous stretch of road and improving resilience in the transport network. This important and necessary work, will lead to numerous productivity benefits, while further strengthening distribution and supply chains. As the vegetable bowl of the lower North Island, improving Horowhenua’s connectivity to the rest of the country will assist with improving food security thus delivering wider wellbeing outcomes. These benefits extend well beyond the Horowhenua District boundary providing prosperity and wellbeing benefits to the wider ManawatÅ«-Whanganui region and the nation."

Mayor Bernie continues "We support the fundamental aspects of the Å2NL alignment and we’re committed to working with our colleagues at Waka Kotahi. There is still work to be done to ensure local expertise is taken on board to resolve matters relating to Å2NL that sit outside of the project. Among these, revocation and the extent of transport network upgrades needed outside of the alignment. It’s critical too that the values and interests of our iwi partners are elevated and realised within the project."

"Myself and my fellow elected members appreciate that for many in our community, this project has felt long and drawn out. Homes, and in some cases livelihoods, have been hanging in the balance, waiting for a decision. I’d just like to take the opportunity to thank the community for their support and patience as we’ve been working behind the scenes to progress the project while fiercely advocating for solutions that serve both the broader region and our local community in the best way possible," continued Mayor Bernie.