Matariki Hunga Nui exhibition making taonga shine - Horowhenua District Council

Stirring works of art inspired by the dawn rise of Matariki have been brought together in the MÄpuna Kabinet Art Gallery in Foxton’s Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom.
Sculptural work by Tracey Underwood greets visitors as they walk into the Matariki Hunga Nui art exhibition. Its title ‘Te AtÄkura’ refers to the red tipped dawn seen in the morning sky. A whitish wooden ocean body cradles red tinged harakeke spikes, which are emitted from a square featuring a kÅwhaiwhai motif particular to the local Paranui Marae.
Raranga artist and exhibition curator Pip Devonshire says, "We wanted to create a multimedia show that links Matariki as a time for the gathering of people. We brought together a group of artists that wanted to share their current practices - conveying traditional concepts integrated with modern media.
The show includes paintings, sculptures, korowai, kete, tiki and taiaha created by artists from local hapÅ«, Toi Matarau Gallery at the MÄoriland Film Hub in Åtaki, and kaupapa MÄori Roopu associated with Te Awahou Foxton.
Works by highly esteemed modern artists like Karl Leonard and Huhana Smith sit seamlessly next to pieces created by newly emerging artists like 14-year old Awhina Osborne and Huhenia Paurini.
"It was great to see one of Huhenia’s intricate drawings sold by opening night," says Ms Devonshire. "Her works are about light, the universe and deeper meanings of our existence. People stand in front of her patterns laced with gold, and are drawn into pondering topics that take us away from our everyday lives. Huhenia also uses ceramics as her canvas. She is a true multi-media artist, who merges traditional MÄori art forms with modern concepts."
The opening of Matariki Hunga Nui coincided with the Matariki celebrations in Te Awahou Foxton and across Horowhenua, and will remain on show until Sunday 25 September.
The exhibition is a collaboration between Te Taitoa MÄori o Te Awahou Trust, who manage the Piriharakeke Generation Inspiration Centre on behalf of local hapÅ«, in collaboration with Toi Matarau Gallery, at the MÄoriland Film Hub in Åtaki.
Matariki Hunga Nui - The Exhibition Theme
Ko te rewatanga mai o Matariki ka tohu i te wÄ e huihui ai te hunga tangata. Kua oti nei ngÄ mahi o te raumati, kua hauhaketia ngÄ kai, Ä, kua kÄ« ngÄ pÄtaka. He wÄ hui, he wÄ wÄnanga, he wÄ whakanui i te tau kua hipa me Åna tini Ähuatanga katoa.
The rising of Matariki signals a time for the gathering of people. The hard work of summer and the harvesting of foods have finished. It is a time of gathering. A time to contemplate and acknowledge the past year and its many challenges and achievements.
Matariki Hunga Nui - Art Exhibition MÄpuna Kabinet Art Gallery
Thursday 23 June - Sunday 25 September
