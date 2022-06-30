Forestry centre stage at Good Employer Awards - FICA

Thursday, 30 June, 2022 - 17:08

TÄne Mahuta NZ Ltd have made the forestry industry proud, taking out the MÄori Agribusiness Award at the 2022 Primary Industries Good Employer Awards last night. The Bay of Plenty based contractors were also finalists for the Supreme Award.

Hosted by MPI, the Good Employer Awards are a time to celebrate their passion towards supporting employees by putting their health, welfare and wellbeing first.

TÄne Mahuta NZ Ltd directors Wini and Simon Geddes were in attendance to accept their award for MÄori Agribusiness, recognising employers who drive good employment practices.

Speaking about their win, Simon and Wini said: "We congratulate the Tane Mahuta team in making this achievement possible."

"From our Rangatahi Kaimahi in the Ngahere to the Administration team supporting each one of us. They are the testament of what can be a achieved by believing in the Kaupapa."

With more than 45 years of expertise in the forestry sector, TÄne Mahuta’s kaupapa (purpose) is to "train, qualify, and employ rangatahi (young people) to work on their own whenua (land)."

In 2014, the company launched a youth-focused programme for rangatahi who were not only unemployed but also facing major social issues including drug addiction, criminal activity, violence, and relationship breakdown with whÄnau, hapÅ«, and marae.

The programme has successfully reduced psychosocial issues that affected the ability of rangatahi to be employed and engage in healthy, positive whÄnau, and community activities and relationships. To date, TÄne Mahuta have trained, qualified, and employed over 450 rangatahi.

Forest Industry Contractors Association CEO Prue Younger says it’s awesome to see one of its members doing forestry proud.

"TÄne Mahuta have got their people at the forefront of their business, and it shows in the results they’ve achieved through their innovative programmes," says Ms Younger.

"It’s great to see have this positive forestry story on the national stage - they deserve all the recognition and FICA congratulates directors Wini and Simon for doing us proud."