Hutt City Council adopts Annual Plan 2022 - 2023 - Hutt City Council

Thursday, 30 June, 2022 - 19:01

Hutt City Council has today unanimously adopted the Annual Plan 2022 - 2023, setting out Council’s plan and budget for the new financial year. This Annual Plan is year two of Council’s 10-year plan.

Each year Council must produce an Annual Plan which is based on the 10-Year Plan and which sets out the budget for that particular year and includes any changes from the 10-Year Plan.

Mayor Campbell Barry said that the Annual Plan builds on our 10-Year Plan, and demonstrates that our community’s ambitions are at the heart of the investments we’re making.

"This Annual Plan is all about getting the basics right for our communities and businesses. Its core focus is all about ramping up renewals of our ageing underground pipes, and tackling growing congestion through improvements to our transport network. Important progress will also be made on Naenae Pool, RiverLink, and other vital projects for our city.

"With the rising cost of living and price escalation impacting so many of our households and businesses, we have been clear from day one in preparing this Annual Plan that cost increases for council must be offset through savings or reprioritising our work programme. We have delivered on that in this Annual Plan," says Campbell Barry.

Hutt City Council Chief Executive Jo Miller also noted the progress made against the 10-Year Plan, especially in light of challenges like COVID-19.

"Through this Annual Plan we are making significant investment into our city and our community will see the benefits of this through improved infrastructure like Tupua Horo Nuku Eastern Bays Shared Path.

"COVID-19 has had a significant impact on our city, but we have demonstrated both at Council and in the community that by coming together to support one another we can get through it and continue to make progress on our priorities," says Jo Miller.

The adopted budget in the Annual Plan includes an overall rates revenue increase for the year of 5.9 percent before the impact of growth, which is in line with the 10-year plan. This is equivalent to $2.60 more per week based on the value of an average residential property.

Savings have been found or projects re-prioritised where possible to offset rising costs. This has allowed Council to stay on track to achieve a balanced budget as set in the 10-Year Plan.

Other changes have also been accepted as part of the Annual Plan 2022 - 2023 and will come into effect on 1 July:

In light of COVID-19: A $150k Business Activation Fund was announced earlier this year to help attract customers back to hospitality and retail centres in Lower Hutt, food licensing annual charges are waived for businesses with a registered Food Control Plan and pavement encroachment annual fees are waived for businesses from 1 July 2022 - 30 June 2023. Late fees for library loans have been scrapped. Council will also be writing off all debt sitting on library members’ cards and accounts. Residential rubbish bin collection charges for low waste (80L) producers are not increasing. Other charges for kerbside rubbish and recycling are being kept to inflation only increases. For example, the maximum increase of $8 per year for a 240-litre rubbish bin means residents will pay the equivalent of $5.69 per week for the rubbish collection service. Council has also agreed to make the kerbside collection service available to community organisations such as sports clubs on an opt in basis. Silverstream Landfill charges are changing to a weights-based system. More information can be found on Hutt City Council’s website. There is also a new approach to landfill fee discounts including an exemption for charities as agreed earlier by Council. Fees and charges have been updated in line with inflation. The full fees and charges list can be found as appendix 1 to the Annual Plan 2022 - 2023.

Notes to Editors

The rates increase for an average residential property is 4.6 per cent.