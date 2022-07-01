Kapiti Coast District Libraries remove overdue fees

Friday, 1 July, 2022 - 10:11

From today, KÄpiti Coast District Library users will not incur overdue fees on borrowed items following a decision to stop applying penalties to books, CDs, DVDs, magazines and other items that are not returned on time.

KÄpiti Coast District Council Libraries and Cultural Services Manager, Ian Littleworth, says people who can least afford the fines are often the ones who need library services the most.

"Libraries are safe and accessible places for everyone in our community," Mr Littleworth says.

"They provide free and universal access to information and contribute to social and community wellbeing. Research shows removing fines will result in greater use of libraries, increasing membership and borrowing, and support better literacy outcomes.

"We want to make sure we give our community the best opportunity to make the most of our services. That’s why we are also waving all historic overdue fees that previously would have been a barrier to people using the library."

KÄpiti Coast District Libraries have joined a network of Fine Free Libraries Aotearoa and are in good company with the other libraries in the region (Masterton District Library, Porirua Public Library, Upper Hutt City Library and Wairarapa Library Service).

"There are still some fees that apply. Checking out a best seller book, for example, but that doesn’t need to stop you to visit our libraries, just come along, pick up a book and nurture a lifelong love of reading."

For more information on Library fees have a look at the District Libraries website kapiticoast.govt.nz/libraries to learn more.

Visit finefreeaotearoa.org.nz/ for more information on Fine Fee Libraries.