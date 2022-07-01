May consents remain at record levels - Stats NZ

Friday, 1 July, 2022 - 11:45

A record 51,015 new homes were consented in the year ended May 2022, up 17 percent from the year ended May 2021, Stats NZ said today.

"Prior to 2021, the highest number of new homes consented was 40,025 in the year ended February 1974," construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

The February 1974 record was first broken in the year ended March 2021.

"May 2022’s annual record is now nearly 10,000 higher than what was set in the year ended March 2021," Mr Heslop said.

"Since March 2021, we have continued to see record-breaking levels of new homes being consented, driven by the growth in multi-unit homes."

There were 26,479 multi-unit homes consented in the year ended May 2022, up 36 percent compared with the year ended May 2021. Over the same period 24,536 stand-alone houses were consented (up 2.1 percent).

"This is the third consecutive month that the annual number of new multi-unit homes consented exceeded new standalone houses," Mr Heslop said.

Multi-unit homes include townhouses, apartments, retirement village units, and flats.

Experimental building indicators released on 31 May 2022 showed that in the December 2020 quarter the average length of time for a home consent to reach its final inspection date was 15 months. It took a further two months to receive a code compliance certificate.

Experimental building indicators: March 2022 quarter has more information.

Auckland leads annual homes consented

The regions with the highest numbers of new homes consented in the year ended May 2022 (compared with the year ended May 2021) were:

Auckland with 21,688 (up 17 percent) Canterbury with 8,529 (up 34 percent) Waikato with 5,149 (up 12 percent).

Auckland and the three other regions below reached a record annual number of new homes consented:

Wellington with 3,899 (up 21 percent) Otago with 2,540 (up 30 percent) Southland with 482 (up 27 percent).

More data on regional breakdowns can be found on tables 3, 4, 8, and 9 in ‘Building consents issued: May 2022’ available under Download data.

Seasonally adjusted number of new homes falls 0.5 percentThe seasonally adjusted number of new homes consented in May 2022 fell 0.5 percent compared with April 2022. This follows a seasonally adjusted fall of 8.6 percent in April 2022.

The number of new homes consented can fluctuate from month to month due to large apartment and townhouse projects. The seasonally adjusted number of stand-alone houses consented, which excludes these more volatile categories, fell 1.4 percent in May 2022, following a 5.9 percent fall in April 2022.

