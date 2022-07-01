Copyright term extension in EU-NZ FTA a win for New Zealand music

Friday, 1 July, 2022 - 12:22

Recorded Music NZ has welcomed the extension of copyright term for sound recordings in New Zealand, as part of the NZ-EU Free Trade Agreement announced today.

Recording artists and right holders in Aotearoa currently have copyright protection over their recordings for only 50 years from the date of release, in contrast to every other OECD country which provides 70 years’ protection.

The NZ-EU Free Trade Agreement will extend the term to 70 years and bring New Zealand into line with international norms and with the European Union as a trading partner.

Recorded Music NZ CEO Jo Oliver says that extending copyright term is a welcome outcome for New Zealand recording artists and right holders, and for everyone that supports Aotearoa’s music industry.

"Copyright enables artists to make a living from their work and is fundamental to the sustainability and future growth of the music industry in Aotearoa.

"Extending copyright term to 70 years from the date of release puts New Zealand artists and right holders on a level playing field with their overseas counterparts.

"This long overdue change will help preserve and protect iconic recordings from Aotearoa, and support the New Zealand artists that created them."

The Government has announced that while the negotiation is complete, the full text of the Free Trade Agreement is still being finalised. The Government is expected to sign the agreement next year and when it enters into force there is a maximum of four years to implement term extension.