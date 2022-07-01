Animal and plant health industry association name change

Friday, 1 July, 2022 - 14:32

The industry association representing more than 90 percent of New Zealand’s crop protection and animal health industries has a new name. Animal and Plant Health New Zealand was previously called Agcarm and recently joined forces with the Animal Remedy and Plant Protectant Association.

The association represents a one-billion-dollar industry with a value of $20 billion to the New Zealand economy. It also represents rural retailer businesses and associate members.

Animal and Plant Health NZ chief executive Mark Ross says the organisation’s mission is "to protect and enhance the health of crops and animals through innovation and the responsible use of quality products".

"We help New Zealand provide a safe and secure food supply by introducing softer and more innovative technologies for managing pests and disease - while minimising their effects on the environment." Animal welfare is also a key driver for the organisation - "from production animals to our pets at home," adds Ross.

The association’s 83 members range from large multinationals to small local-based companies. They are involved in selling, testing and manufacturing most of the veterinary medicines and crop protection products in New Zealand, including vaccines, flea treatments, pesticides, and biotechnologies for agriculture.