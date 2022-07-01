Awards offer 'financial boost' for young South Island performers

Friday, 1 July, 2022 - 14:54

Talented young performing artists from across Te Waipounamu are being offered a financial boost thanks to the Dame Malvina Major Foundation.

The Christchurch Committee of the Dame Malvina Major Foundation is inviting applications for its Arts Excellence Awards, with up to $10,000 available for young artists with outstanding ability and real development potential. This is the first year the awards have been extended beyond Canterbury and made available to young artists who have lived in, or had a substantial proportion of their training and artistic development in the South Island.

In addition, the committee will be awarding the $1,000 Cecily Maccoll High Achiever Award, funded by a legacy from the late Cecily Maccoll, for young classical instrumental or vocal performers in the Canterbury region.

Dame Malvina Major Foundation Christchurch Committee Chair Warwick Shillito says the committee is thrilled to be able to extend the awards to benefit young artists across the entire South Island region.

"The South Island is bursting with talent and potential across all performing arts. We are eager to support these young people so they can make the most of the opportunities in front of them."

The Dame Malvina Major Foundation assists young New Zealanders in the performing arts to achieve their potential by providing a range of grants, prizes and scholarships to enable education and training opportunities.

The focus of the Dame Malvina Major Foundation’s regional committees is on fostering local talent and supporting their development. Alongside financial support through Arts Excellence Awards, this can include offering professional guidance and organising local fundraising events where artists have the opportunity to perform.

Applications close Sunday 31 July, 5pm.