'Kaipara District Council successful in latest TIF round'

Friday, 1 July, 2022 - 15:32

A total of $537,860 has been awarded to Council in the latest funding round. The money from the latest funding round is across four projects -- $112,860 for the Pahi public toilet upgrade, $87,500 towards development of the Rangiora Road Reserve, $213,500 towards upgrading the Rangiora Road boat ramp carpark, and $124,000 towards improving the carpark area in Poutō Point.