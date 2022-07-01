UNESCO assessors to visit the Waitaki Whitestone aspiring Geopark

Friday, 1 July, 2022 - 15:31

UNESCO assessors Nickolas Zouros (Greece) and Anchel Belmonte Ribas (Spain) are due to arrive in Waitaki this week as they consider Waitaki Whitestone Geopark’s bid to become the first UNESCO Global Geopark in New Zealand.

This is the cumulation of 4 years of work by the Waitaki Whitestone Geopark which was initially derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic. "Getting to the point of assessment to become part of the UNESCO Global Geopark Network is no small feat. The Waitaki Whitestone Geopark has been working on this project since 2018 with support from the Waitaki District Council, Tourism Waitaki, iwi, stakeholders, and the wider community; we are all hoping for the best outcome from the UNESCO assessment taking place next week", says Margaret Munro, General Manager of Tourism Waitaki.

She adds, "With a distinct lack of UNESCO Global Geoparks in the South Pacific, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the Waitaki and it should not be underestimated what this could do for the region’s profile nationally and internationally. Geoparks are such a new concept in New Zealand but across Asia and the Northern hemisphere they have proven to be drawcards for all sorts of visitors offering an experience wrapped around the natural environment through a distinctive educational lens".

Waitaki Deputy Mayor Melanie Tavendale is looking forward to the visit and the Geopark’s future. "We are extremely excited to welcome UNESCO Assessors to Waitaki. This long-awaited milestone could have major implications for the future of both the Geopark and the entire Waitaki district."

Melanie Tavendale recognises that Waitaki has many significant sites that tell the story of New Zealand's formation over millions of years and that UNESCO accreditation will help protect this. "International recognition will enable us to invest more in the sustainability of these sites, and to raise awareness of their cultural and geological significance."

The 3-day evaluation mission will begin on Saturday 2nd July with a PÅwhiri at the Moeraki Marae before visiting various sites including Te KaihÄ«naki / Moeraki Boulders, Puketapu, Devil’s Bridge Wetland, Takiroa MÄori Rock Art, a helicopter flight across the region, Åamaru Lookout Point, Elephant Rocks, Vanished World Centre and an education programme with Duntroon school just to name a few. The Waitaki Whitestone Geopark is a valuable drawcard for Waitaki based hospitality businesses including luxury lodge Pen-y-bryn. "Whenever we mention that Waitaki is being considered for UNESCO Global Geopark status during meetings, overseas travel agents’ eyes light up with recognition and they immediately start to think about how much time to have their clients spend here." Said Pen-y-bryn owner, James Glucksman.

With the recent installation of updated and new Geopark signage across the district, the Waitaki Whitestone Geopark is excited at the prospect of sharing their geological, cultural, and natural stories not only on-site locally, but internationally through UNESCO accreditation.

"We have always thought that the Waitaki District offers a world-class experience, but it’s always been a challenge to persuade foreign travel agents to include us in their itineraries since their clients always tend to ask for the "tried and true" spots that have long been in the global spotlight." Said Pen-y-bryn owner James Glucksman "Having the region’s first UNESCO Global Geopark in Waitaki would help enormously to establish our credentials as a "must-see" destination."

Melanie Tavendale also recognized the work put in by the volunteers and staff. "Our bid to become a UNESCO Geopark started with the Vanished World Centre in Duntroon, and an incredibly enthusiastic group of volunteers. Volunteers remain at the heart of the fossil centre in Duntroon, and the Waitaki Whitestone Geopark Trust. This visit has only become a reality thanks to an incredible amount of work by volunteers and staff."

Helpful links are listed below:

Waitaki Whitestone Geopark: https://www.whitestonegeopark.nz/ https://m.facebook.com/waitakiwhitestonegeopark/

Vanished World:

https://vanishedworld.co.nz/

https://m.facebook.com/VanishedWorldWaitaki/

UNESCO Global Geoparks and the Global Geoparks Network:

www.unesco.org/geoparks

www.globalgeoparks.org