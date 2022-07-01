Kaipara District Council awards funding to 22 community organisations

Friday, 1 July, 2022 - 17:17

Twenty-two community organisations have been awarded a share of $100,000.00 in the latest Kaipara District Council Community Grant.

The Grant committee was impressed with the array of organisations, projects and services applying for the grant this year, and the contributions they are making to Kaipara communities.

The awarded funds include $12,515.25 for Te Kopuru Community Development Trust Inc to install a water tank, guttering and new water pump in the Te Kopuru Community Gardens. Te Kopuru Community Development Trust Inc Treasurer, Roxanne Kelly, says this will make a big difference to volunteers and to the Te Kopuru community.

"We really appreciate Council awarding this funding for a project that will benefit the community and the volunteers who run the Te Kopuru Community Gardens. In summer we have previously struggled to water the gardens, which stock our PÄtaka Kai with fruit and vegetables year-round. The PÄtaka Kai is widely used by our community."

The new water tank, guttering and pump will also improve water supply to the old church hall at the gardens, something the Trust is looking at upgrading in future. Other awarded funds include $4,415.00 to The Helping Paws Charitable Trust for weather and rodent proof storage facilities for food, litter, bedding and cleaning supplies; $9,026.87 to Te Roroa Development Charitable Trust for a water tank, nursery benches and supplies to build a potting mix bay for their native tree nursery; $2,415.30 to Dargaville Playcentre for a shade sail to ensure a sun safe learning and play area for tamariki; and $4,500.00 to Kaipara Abuse Prevention Inc for the annual rental cost of their Whanau Focus Centre. A full list of recipients is available on our website.

The Community Grant funds events, services or activities that benefit the community and support Council’s Community Outcomes. All recipients are not-for-profit entities with a volunteer component to their service. All funds awarded will be used for operational costs or capital projects.