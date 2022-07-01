Lightboxes to add more colour to Porirua’s CBD - Porirua City Council

Friday, 1 July, 2022 - 17:40

New lightboxes installed in Porirua’s city centre will showcase local artists and their work.

Three lightboxes, more than 3 metres tall and made of steel and glass, have been installed in the spine of Porirua’s CBD, Te Manawa, running from Hagley St to Ferry Pl.

The first installation, unveiled by NgÄti Toa kaumÄtua Taku Parai on Friday, is by NgÄti Toa’s Kohai Grace, featuring her weaving, modelled by her Hongoeka whÄnau, and photographed by her brother.

"This wonderful opportunity has provided a new way for me to share and continue the mÄtauranga MÄori of this ancient art form that has a rich whakapapa, interweaving past, present and future."

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says the lightboxes can only add to the vitality and vibrancy of the city centre.

"There has been a lot of work done to make the centre of Porirua colourful and attractive. The way that Ferry Pl has been opened up to link with the railway station, the stunning artwork on the backs of the buildings, now the lightboxes, which will look great at night - it all adds to making Te Manawa a place residents and visitors can enjoy."

The three lightboxes will be changed with new artists’ work every four months.

Grace also has an exhibition currently on at PÄtaka, showing the breadth of her weaving practices covering tÄniko and whatu, and use of muka (flax fibre).