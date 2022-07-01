Lightboxes to add more colour to Porirua’s CBD - Porirua City Council

|
New lightboxes installed in Porirua’s city centre will showcase local artists and their work.
Three lightboxes, more than 3 metres tall and made of steel and glass, have been installed in the spine of Porirua’s CBD, Te Manawa, running from Hagley St to Ferry Pl.
The first installation, unveiled by NgÄti Toa kaumÄtua Taku Parai on Friday, is by NgÄti Toa’s Kohai Grace, featuring her weaving, modelled by her Hongoeka whÄnau, and photographed by her brother.
"This wonderful opportunity has provided a new way for me to share and continue the mÄtauranga MÄori of this ancient art form that has a rich whakapapa, interweaving past, present and future."
Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says the lightboxes can only add to the vitality and vibrancy of the city centre.
"There has been a lot of work done to make the centre of Porirua colourful and attractive. The way that Ferry Pl has been opened up to link with the railway station, the stunning artwork on the backs of the buildings, now the lightboxes, which will look great at night - it all adds to making Te Manawa a place residents and visitors can enjoy."
The three lightboxes will be changed with new artists’ work every four months.
Grace also has an exhibition currently on at PÄtaka, showing the breadth of her weaving practices covering tÄniko and whatu, and use of muka (flax fibre).
