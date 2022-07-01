Friday, 1 July, 2022 - 18:28

Free Trade Agreement with EU recognises distinctiveness of MÄnuka as a taonga species exclusively from Aotearoa

The MÄnuka Charitable Trust is delighted that the New Zealand and European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement includes the definition of MÄnuka and a separate tariff recognising the inherent distinctiveness of MÄnuka as a taonga species exclusively from Aotearoa New Zealand.

"This is a win for all New Zealanders. It reflects the importance and high value of MÄnuka to MÄori. Our role as kaitiaki (guardian), our reo MÄori (language) and the precious taonga (treasure) we have in MÄnuka has been respected," said Paul Morgan, Trustee of the Manuka Charitable Trust.

The Trust would like to acknowledge the expertise of negotiators who worked on the MÄnuka inclusions to craft modern and fit for purpose trade frameworks inspired ultimately by the efforts of our tipuna through Wai262 and Te Tiriti.

"This is a great outcome for industry and opens opportunities with positive flow-on effects for our communities in Aotearoa," said Karin Kos, Chief Executive of Apiculture New Zealand.

For EU consumers, it means that they can trust they are getting genuine honey produced in Aotearoa New Zealand from our MÄnuka trees. The NZ-EU FTA preserves the unique status of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and includes a MÄori Trade and Economic Cooperation chapter to help advance MÄori economic aspirations and wellbeing.

"We are resolute in our commitment to protect the mana, mauri and value of Aotearoa New Zealand’s unique taonga flora species, including MÄnuka for all New Zealanders and this is a most welcome development," said Paul.

"Beyond this deal with the EU, our goal remains to protect the term MANUKA HONEY internationally so that it may only be lawfully used on products containing MÄnuka honey from Aotearoa New Zealand," he added.

The deal will see tariffs on mÄnuka honey removed from entry into force, with all other honeys removed after three years.