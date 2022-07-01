|
Free Trade Agreement with EU recognises distinctiveness of MÄnuka as a taonga species exclusively from Aotearoa
The MÄnuka Charitable Trust is delighted that the New Zealand and European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement includes the definition of MÄnuka and a separate tariff recognising the inherent distinctiveness of MÄnuka as a taonga species exclusively from Aotearoa New Zealand.
"This is a win for all New Zealanders. It reflects the importance and high value of MÄnuka to MÄori. Our role as kaitiaki (guardian), our reo MÄori (language) and the precious taonga (treasure) we have in MÄnuka has been respected," said Paul Morgan, Trustee of the Manuka Charitable Trust.
The Trust would like to acknowledge the expertise of negotiators who worked on the MÄnuka inclusions to craft modern and fit for purpose trade frameworks inspired ultimately by the efforts of our tipuna through Wai262 and Te Tiriti.
"This is a great outcome for industry and opens opportunities with positive flow-on effects for our communities in Aotearoa," said Karin Kos, Chief Executive of Apiculture New Zealand.
For EU consumers, it means that they can trust they are getting genuine honey produced in Aotearoa New Zealand from our MÄnuka trees. The NZ-EU FTA preserves the unique status of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and includes a MÄori Trade and Economic Cooperation chapter to help advance MÄori economic aspirations and wellbeing.
"We are resolute in our commitment to protect the mana, mauri and value of Aotearoa New Zealand’s unique taonga flora species, including MÄnuka for all New Zealanders and this is a most welcome development," said Paul.
"Beyond this deal with the EU, our goal remains to protect the term MANUKA HONEY internationally so that it may only be lawfully used on products containing MÄnuka honey from Aotearoa New Zealand," he added.
The deal will see tariffs on mÄnuka honey removed from entry into force, with all other honeys removed after three years.
