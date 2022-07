Friday, 1 July, 2022 - 18:28

Free Trade Agreement with EU recognises distinctiveness of Mānuka as a taonga species exclusively from Aotearoa

The Mānuka Charitable Trust is delighted that the New Zealand and European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement includes the definition of Mānuka and a separate tariff recognising the inherent distinctiveness of Mānuka as a taonga species exclusively from Aotearoa New Zealand.

"This is a win for all New Zealanders. It reflects the importance and high value of Mānuka to Māori. Our role as kaitiaki (guardian), our reo Māori (language) and the precious taonga (treasure) we have in Mānuka has been respected," said Paul Morgan, Trustee of the Manuka Charitable Trust.

The Trust would like to acknowledge the expertise of negotiators who worked on the Mānuka inclusions to craft modern and fit for purpose trade frameworks inspired ultimately by the efforts of our tipuna through Wai262 and Te Tiriti.

"This is a great outcome for industry and opens opportunities with positive flow-on effects for our communities in Aotearoa," said Karin Kos, Chief Executive of Apiculture New Zealand.

For EU consumers, it means that they can trust they are getting genuine honey produced in Aotearoa New Zealand from our Mānuka trees. The NZ-EU FTA preserves the unique status of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and includes a Māori Trade and Economic Cooperation chapter to help advance Māori economic aspirations and wellbeing.

"We are resolute in our commitment to protect the mana, mauri and value of Aotearoa New Zealand’s unique taonga flora species, including Mānuka for all New Zealanders and this is a most welcome development," said Paul.

"Beyond this deal with the EU, our goal remains to protect the term MANUKA HONEY internationally so that it may only be lawfully used on products containing Mānuka honey from Aotearoa New Zealand," he added.

The deal will see tariffs on mānuka honey removed from entry into force, with all other honeys removed after three years.