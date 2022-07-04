Age Concern launches new brand

Monday, 4 July, 2022 - 08:49

Age Concern has launched a new brand to attract new people through their doors, but its core business of supporting older kiwis to live their best lives will still be their key focus.

Age Concern New Zealand unveiled the new logo on 1 July at Parliament in an event hosted by the Hon. Dr Ayesha Verrall, Minister for Seniors.

National President of the Age Concern New Zealand Board, Wayne Bradshaw said the refresh was timely because the charity had changed significantly since it launched over 70 years ago.

"The makeup of our population has changed too-we’re getting older, living longer, and we’re more diverse than ever before, he said.

"Our organisation is changing what we do and how we look to better reflect our older population in New Zealand. We also have an ageing population with those over 65 making up 1/4 of our population, he said.

"Our new brand reflects the leadership role we have and the respect we hold for our elders. We are shifting the perceptions of ageing, standing up to ageist attitudes and policy, and focusing on programmes and activities that support dignity, wellbeing and social connections".

New Chief Executive Karen Billings-Jensen says, "It is an amazing time to be leading this trusted organisation. I am very excited to highlight the extensive range of work of our local Age Concerns do in 40 communities in Aotearoa.

"Age Concern's identity had been one of service in the past, with a focus on the concern and serving people’s needs. That is an important part of our history, and still in our DNA, but the changes we are making are about being a bold, progressive, and vocal on issues affecting older people and their families.

"Leadership, mana and community are the qualities our new brand represents. The bold contemporary design uses individual Huia feathers to suggest the mana of our older adults and the leadership role Age Concern takes. The circle of three feathers portrays the concept of community, friendship, and respect-all things we value and uphold.

Billings-Jensen urges everyone to take a fresh look at Age Concern and what they are doing in your community. They are the place to go if you need to know anything about getting older and what that looks like in Aotearoa New Zealand.