A Commotion is coming to NMIT Nelson Campus

Monday, 4 July, 2022 - 11:04

There’s going to be a commotion on Nelson campus guaranteed to get youth musicians excited.

The Youth Music Colab Commotion will give 13 to 20-year-olds the opportunity to learn from some of New Zealand’s premium musicians over a weekend of workshops, panel discussions and performances.

Laughton Kora (Kora), Joel Shadbolt (L.A.B) and Sam Trevethick (Shapeshifter) are just three of the presenters coming to Nelson to run workshops and perform at the Saturday Showcase at Commotion in August.

Coordinators Scott Burnett and Emily Sanson originally experienced Commotion in Wanaka and wanted to bring the concept to Nelson. They say the purpose of the weekend is to demystify pathways within the music industry by exposing youth to ‘content and inspiration’ from music mentors.

"We wanted to give young musicians in our region the chance to learn from the pros and explore music from a range of angles, whether they are singers, songwriters, DJs, future Rockquest contestants or bedroom producers," says Scott.

"There is no minimum ability level required, and the focus of Commotion is on song writing, creating music, mixing with other kids and sparking the creative process."

Commotion is supported by Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT), alongside the Nelson Centre of Musical Arts and the New Zealand Music Commission.

The weekend is based at NMIT’s G-Block and Sara Mathews, programme lead specialist for creative industries, says the collaboration showcases the facilities and the music programme at NMIT.

"Through our relationship with Commotion we can show students they can take their musical journey further without leaving the region-plus it’s an incredible experience for young people in Nelson to be exposed to music rock stars," she says.

"There’s also some currency in having our tutors involved-connecting with the local and New Zealand music scene and working together to produce music."

During the weekend there are a selection of workshops including music composition and producing, DJing, creation software, song writing, promotion, live performance, vocal coaching, guitar techniques, stage presence, sound mixing and how to get a good live sound.

No matter where the participants are on their musical journey, whether they are taking music at school or just dreaming of playing in a band, Emily and Scott hope that Commotion will give them a contemporary musical experience to remember.

Commotion is on from 12-14 August in NMIT G-Block on Nile Street, Nelson.