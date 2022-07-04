Sky Tower photo competition to celebrate 25 years

Monday, 4 July, 2022 - 12:35

The Sky Tower is turning 25 and New Zealanders are being asked to be part of the celebration by sharing their favourite photo of the iconic structure.

August 3rd marks 25 years since the Sky Tower has been open and the start of the journey as one of New Zealand’s most recognised buildings. To celebrate, SkyCity is launching a photo competition today and is asking people to submit their favourite photos of the Sky Tower. The winner of the photo competition will not only have their photo displayed at the top of the Tower but win a SkyCity experience prize pack worth over $1,700.

"The Sky Tower has been an icon of the Auckland landscape for the last 25 years. Pretty much every New Zealander has an affinity for what is still the tallest free-standing structure in the Southern Hemisphere," says SkyCity CEO, Michael Ahearne.

"We really want every Kiwi to have an opportunity to be a part of this 25th birthday celebration, which is why we have launched a photo competition for people to share their favourite photo and memory of the Sky Tower.

"Over the years, the Sky Tower has featured significantly in many people’s lives, be it where they had their first date, got engaged, taken wedding photos or had their first family outing that they remember as a child. We want to know about it, and we want to see your photos."

The winner of the photo competition will have their photo featured as part of an exhibit at the top of Sky Tower for the month of August.

"The photo competition is just one of the exciting things we have planned for the SkyCity precinct. The celebrations are going to last all month and we want to welcome all New Zealanders to come to check out all the fun and new activities we will have going on. Come celebrate with us!" says Mr Ahearne.

Entrants can submit their photo and memory at www.skytower25.co.nz. The competition will run from 4 - 15 July with the winner being decided and contacted on 16 July.