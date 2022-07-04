OHI Data Navigator wins big at the of IDC's 2022 SCAPA

Monday, 4 July, 2022 - 16:36

Te Rourou Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation is pleased to announce that OHI Data Navigator (previously Thriving Rangatahi Population Explorer) has been chosen as the best Asia/Pacific Smart City project under the Public Health and Social Services category of IDC’s 2022 Smart City Asia/Pacific Awards (SCAPA). The Data Navigator was one of two award recipients from Aotearoa to come out on top in their respective categories.

Ta’ase Vaoga, Rangatahi Insights Lead, says "It is an absolute privilege for this project to be recognised in this way. To be recognised like this amongst so many great projects across Asia-Pacific is just staggering to consider. Our work in this project is really a testament to the fantastic team we have through our Partners and Steering Group."

The Data Navigator is managed collaboratively by partners Nicholson Consulting and Deloitte. The Steering Group who provides strategic and operational guidance and support have representatives from the Youth Sector who share a range of expertise including data analytics.

THE IDC SCAPA uses a six-stage benchmarking framework which measures the efficiacy of the Smart City intiatives against other best-in-class initiatives across the Asia-Pacific region.

"Congratulations are in order for all the projects that went through this process. And to our partners and steering group past and present who have guided this mahi and made it reality" Lani Evans, Head of Foundation says, "The IDC SCAPA team pours hours of consideration into these awards, including public voting across the region, and so it is no small feat to put your mahi out there in this way. We are grateful to IDC SCAPA for recognising just how important this project is and how it can make a difference to rangatahi across Aotearoa."

OHI Data Navigator recently released its 2021 data updates derived from the Integrated Data Infrastructure (IDI) managed by StatsNZ and we will continue to release additional data sets, focused on supporting rangatahi to thrive in Aotearoa. While access to data is a high priority for the project, ensuring the platform is useful to the sector and its users is also driving factor behind the projects strategy.

Ta’ase says, "As part of our responsibility to rangatahi, our mokopuna - future generations, we are providing support to the sector to understand the data and use it in the most effective way for their context. This, we hope, will lead to better informed decisions about the needs of rangatahi. At the end of the day, this is all to support rangatahi to thrive."

"Work is underway with our partners at Nicholson Consulting to include the New Zealand Health Survey data into the platform later this year. Bringing a range of data sets into the platform allows usto see greater depth to the experiences of rangatahi in Aotearoa." Ta’ase concludes.

OHI Data Navigator is free to use and is focused on rangatahi (12-24 years of age), please apply to be granted access.