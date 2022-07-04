Bill’s bus rides again as six win design a Metlink Bus competition - GW

Monday, 4 July, 2022 - 16:45

Bill’s bus will again be part of the Metlink fleet adorned with winning artwork from the Design a Metlink Bus competition.

After being a winner in 2021, Bill Kelly (10) is among six tamariki whose designs have been chosen to wrap six Metlink buses on the streets of the Wellington region this year.

He is joined by co-winners Jun Fauchelle (13), Thomas Gregory (5), Alex McLeod (11), Cameron Roche (11) and Sophie-Grace Uili (10).

Now in its second year, the Design a Metlink Bus competition challenges the region’s rangatahi to unleash their creativity on artwork to bedeck Metlink single and double decker buses.

This year, entrants were asked to depict what they love about the Wellington region. The six winning designs were chosen by a panel of Metlink staff and Greater Wellington councillors.

"Design a Metlink Bus builds awareness and appreciation of public transport among our rangatahi and all the people of our region," said competition judge and Greater Wellington Deputy Chair Adrienne Staples.

"It also adds a touch of flash and dash to the Metlink fleet, with entries featuring all kinds of colourful creatures and concepts that get noticed by the public."

Greater Wellington Transport Committee Deputy Chair David Lee was blown away by the calibre of entries.

"The standard was so high it was very difficult to choose the final six. Many of the entrants would have been worthy winners," Cr Lee said.

"The final six are sensational, with themes ranging across our region’s native birds, native trees, and native wind."

Metlink General Manager Samantha Gain said the competition had attracted more than 100 entries from, "Today’s up-and-coming generation of bus users".

"Congratulations, not only to the winners but to everyone who sent in an entry. You are making our buses and streets more colourful and beautiful, and bringing happiness to people who see and ride Metlink buses."