ServiceIQ joins Te Pukenga Work Based Learning Limited

Monday, 4 July, 2022 - 17:19

Kaimahi and representatives from ServiceIQ and Te PÅ«kenga came together in Wellington this morning for a pÅwhiri as ServiceIQ was welcomed into Te PÅ«kenga Work Based Learning Limited.

Around 120 kaimahi attended to mark the occasion, following ServiceIQ’s formal transition on 1 July 2022 to become a division of the Work Based Learning subsidiary.

ServiceIQ is the national industry workplace trainer for the aviation, hospitality, retail, travel, tourism, and museum sectors. Their 94 kaimahi support more than 13,000 workplace apprentices and trainees, and 2,500 Gateway students across the motu.

"It is always exciting to welcome more people and industries to our work-based learning whÄnau and ServiceIQ is no exception", says Toby Beaglehole, Chief Executive of Te PÅ«kenga Work Based Learning.

ServiceIQ brings with it strong connections across all of the service industry, working with industry associations, government, advisory groups, schools, and all kinds of businesses, from large national chains to small and medium-sized enterprises throughout Aotearoa New Zealand.

"Like with the TITOs that have come before ServiceIQ, it is important to us to make the transition as smooth as possible for everyone involved," says Toby. "We’ve taken a ‘lift and shift’ approach so ServiceIQ’s Äkonga and kaimahi will see little change in these early days.

"Our main priority is ensuring ServiceIQ is welcomed and excited about the future ahead for all of us as we seek to improve outcomes for learners, employers and industries."

ServiceIQ Director, Andrew McSweeney says: "Today, with ServiceIQ becoming a business division of Work Based Learning, we grow Aotearoa’s premier vocational education provider. We are excited by the potential for the great things that will drive success for employers, trainees, schools, Te PÅ«kenga and its staff, and the health, wealth, and well-being of all people in Aotearoa."

ServiceIQ joins four other divisions already transitioned into Te PÅ«kenga Work Based Learning subsidiary - Competenz, Connexis, BCITO, and MITO. Still to be welcomed throughout the remainder of 2022 are Careerforce, Primary ITO, certain arranging training functions from Skills, and HITO whose transition plan was approved by TEC Board last month.