'More sloppy police administration' - Sporting Shooters Association

Monday, 4 July, 2022 - 20:23

While Police continue to blame the licensed firearm community for guns in the hands of gangs through straw sales, it was reported on 30 June that a man had been arrested for just that. However:-

"A man believed to be a patched member of the Head Hunters allegedly purchased guns for gang members despite having his firearms licence revoked.

The investigation was generated by the National Organised Crime Group’s operation into firearms diverters, now believed to be the "primary source" for organised criminal groups."

As stated by the investigating officer "In this case the 26-year-old male had made those purchases after his firearms licence was revoked, police suspect that he retained the licence card,"

Said Neville Dodd President of the Sporting Shooter Association. "While we welcome this arrest, if Police had done their job the offender’s firearm licence would have been seized along with any firearm he held when his licence was revoked. Why do they only suspect he retained his licence, they should know because its surrender should have been recorded? This is another example of sloppy administration of firearms by police.(1)

NB: excerpts of relevant legislation follow:

Section 28: Effect of revocation or surrender of firearms licence

(1)A person whose firearms licence is revoked must immediately surrender their licence to a member of the Police.

(2) On the revocation or surrender of a firearms licence, the holder of the licence-

(a) ceases to be licensed to possess any arms item or ammunition under the licence or any endorsement on it; and

(b )must, on demand, deliver any arms item or ammunition in their possession or under their control to a member of the Police.

and

(7) A person commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding 6 months, or to a fine not exceeding $10,000, if the person, without reasonable excuse, contravenes subsection (1) or (2)(b).