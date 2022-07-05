Taranaki meatworks death a lesson in 24-hour health and safety - WorkSafe

Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 - 12:22

The early morning death of a Taranaki cleaner has prompted a WorkSafe New Zealand reminder for businesses to think around the clock when it comes to worker safety.

74-year-old Robin Killeen died doing cleaning work in December 2019 at ANZCO in Eltham. The company and its subsidiary, Riverlands Eltham Limited (REL), have been sentenced in the HÄwera District Court for health and safety failings.

Mr Killeen became trapped after climbing into a tripe refining machine to clean it. The evidence indicates he operated the controls from inside but was unable to stop the machine.

A WorkSafe investigation found ANZCO should have developed a safe operating procedure for cleaning of the machine, and REL should have had better hazard identification and risk assessment about the cleaning process.

"Commercial cleaning is a high-pressure industry that works on tight timeframes. Safety must come ahead of whatever appears to be the quickest and easiest way to do the job," says WorkSafe’s area investigation manager, Paul West.

"You may have very competent staff and thorough procedures onsite in daylight hours. But many businesses have cleaners or other contractors coming in after hours for maintenance, so it’s critical to consider these people in health and safety planning and assessment of risks.

"Robin Killeen’s death is also a warning for other interlinked companies to ensure their health and safety practices align. Front-foot the discussion, agree your procedures and document them clearly to avoid catastrophic consequences," says Paul West.

