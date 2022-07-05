'Largest-ever repatriation of Moriori ancestral remains'

Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 - 14:26

Te Papa will welcome 111 KÅimi T’chakat Moriori (Moriori skeletal remains) and 2 MÄori ancestral remains when they are repatriated to Aotearoa New Zealand this week.

This is the largest-ever return of ancestors belonging to a single imi (iwi | tribe). It coincides with the opening of a refreshed display of Moriori taonga (treasures) at Te Papa.

Returning from London’s Natural History Museum, the remains include skulls, mandibles, other parts of the body and a small number of complete skeletons, which were taken from RÄkohu (Chatham Islands) for collection, trade and research.

This repatriation also includes almost 200 karÄpuna (Moriori ancestral remains) from Otago University, TÅ«hura Otago Museum, Canterbury Museum, Whanganui Regional Museum and Auckland War Memorial Museum.

On Friday 8 July, the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa will hold a hokomaurahiri (repatriation ceremony) to mark the return of these ancestors.

Te Papa’s KaihautÅ« | MÄori co-leader Dr Arapata Hakiwai appreciates the efforts and commitment of The Natural History Museum and the New Zealand institutions helping to bring these karÄpuna home.

"This historic repatriation is the first from the Natural History Museum, London. We acknowledge those at the Museum who have been assisting with this repatriation for many years and treated our discussions with sensitivity and care."

"We also acknowledge the contribution of the New Zealand institutions whose collaborative approach has enabled this to be the largest coordinated return of ancestral human remains in our country’s history."

"We hope this momentous repatriation encourages other institutions around the world to follow suit," Dr Hakiwai said.

This significant repatriation is a culmination of 15 years of research and negotiation by the Moriori people and the Karanga Aotearoa Repatriation Programme.

Maui Solomon, Hokotehi Moriori Trust Chair commended the Natural History Museum for its actions.

"This demonstrates the Natural History Museum’s respect for Moriori culture, and their willingness to right past wrongdoings and return KÅimi T’chakat Moriori home."

Mr Solomon also acknowledged Te Papa for its work with the imi (tribe).

"Te Papa was the first New Zealand institution to recognise Moriori, and that has been very important to us."

"This repatriation is another chapter in a long relationship between Te Papa and the Moriori people," Mr Solomon said.

The ancestors will join hundreds of others to eventually be returned to their homeland, RÄkohu (Chatham Islands).

Director of The Natural History Museum, London, Dr Doug Gurr said the repatriation was an important moment for the institution.

"Respect and responsibility towards the remains of the deceased are important for us all, and we understand the importance of the return of the Ancestors to the care of their communities as part of a process of healing and reconciliation. Me rongo," Dr Gurr said.

The Natural History Museum’s formal handover ceremony took place in London last week, and included tikane Moriori and Tikanga MÄori (indigenous cultural customs and protocols). Members of Hokotehi and the Karanga Aotearoa Repatriation Programme were in attendance and took part in a lecture and discussion about insights into Moriori culture and repatriation provenance research.

Background on the repatriation

This repatriation is part of a national return of Moriori ancestral remains from institutions around the motu. Otago University, TÅ«hura Otago Museum, Canterbury Museum, Whanganui Regional Museum and Auckland War Memorial Museum have all worked closely with the Hokotehi Moriori Trust and Karanga Aotearoa to coordinate the repatriation. Since March 2022, Karanga Aotearoa has received close to 200 karÄpuna from these institutions, all of which are now in the care of Te Papa.

After the hokomaurÄhiri, a special reconciliation ceremony (Te Ara a Nunuku - Tatau Pounamu Reconciliation Ceremony) will be hosted on Rongomaraeroa (the marae of Te Papa Tongarewa), and these institutions, including Te Papa, will provide speeches which highlight the importance of repatriation and reconciliation. Moriori representatives will complete the ceremony with their response.

About the refreshed Moriori display

The repatriation coincides with the refreshed Moriori display as part of Te Papa’s Mana Whenua exhibition. Dougal Austin, Senior Curator Matauranga Maori worked closely and collaboratively with Moriori to update and revitalise the display which showcases the distinctive culture and history founded in isolation on RÄkohu (Chatham Islands).

Austin says, "Kotahitanga (inclusiveness) remains a guiding principle for how we curate Mana Whenua, so we’re acutely aware of the importance of representing Moriori."

