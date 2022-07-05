'Energy Resources Aotearoa welcomes skills plan'

Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 - 15:14

Today’s launch of the Taranaki Regional Skills Leadership Group (RSLG) workforce plan, which includes both the energy and food and fibre sectors, has been welcomed by Energy Resources Aotearoa.

Energy Resources Aotearoa Chief Executive John Carnegie joined Social Development and Employment Minister Hon Carmel Sepuloni to speak at the launch of the workforce plan in Taranaki.

"As the energy sector’s peak industry body, we are proud to have worked in collaboration with the RSLG to help develop this workforce plan.

"The energy sector plays a hugely important role in New Zealand, and in particular the Taranaki region. This workforce plan and our collaboration will help ensure the energy industry and the people of Taranaki have the skills required for our transition to a low-emissions energy economy."

The workforce plan released today will be further built upon later this year, with the release of an energy skill development project created in partnership with the RSLG, Te Pukenga, industry and local stakeholders.

"We have been engaging with industry, schools, students, training providers and local stakeholders to ascertain future skill needs in Taranaki. In August we will release the findings of our detailed skill development project that will ensure we continue to develop sector-specific skills for the energy sector and the local economy," says Carnegie.