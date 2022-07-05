Registration for responsible dog owners should be free - Leo Molloy

Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 - 18:11

Auckland Mayoral candidate and trained veterinarian, Leo Molloy, has today announced his plan to reward responsible Auckland companion dog owners while cracking down on reckless and irresponsible ones.

Mr Molloy is a qualiï¬ed veterinarian, having graduated with a Bachelor of Veterinary Science from Massey University, and has worked with animals for more than 30 years.

Mr Molloy still maintains his Annual Practising Certiï¬cate with the Veterinary Council of New Zealand.

"As a trained and experienced veterinarian, I know ï¬rst hand that an overwhelming majority of companion dog owners are aware of their responsibilities and take extremely good care of their animals. As it stands, owners are required to complete a course in responsible dog ownership to prove it, and reduce their registration fees.

"As Mayor I will make registration free for owners of fully vaccinated companion dogs with no prior history of causing nuisance. Current fees have skyrocketed past $100 per year and this money could be better used by families to spend on their furry friends.

"Aucklanders love their dogs dearly, you need only walk outside on any weekend to see that our canine friends are an important part of the embroidered tapestry of life in our beautiful city. Research has shown that companion animals provide their owners therapeutic beneï¬ts. They are excellent for mental health and numerous scientiï¬c studies have shown companion animals are known to lower stress and blood pressure in thosea ged 65+.

"At the same time I will review and in some instances double the ï¬nes for owners of nuisance dogs. Auckland Council’s infringement fees are seriously outdated, meaning right now owners are ï¬ned more for failing to register a dog than keeping them under control or conï¬ned.

"We are in the worst cost of living crisis in a generation, we need to make life easier for Aucklanders, to do everything reasonable and fair to support their health and well-being, and this policy goes a small way to making that happen," says Mr Molloy.